Shotzi Blackheart set to make her GCW debut, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karissa Rivera

May 30, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Shotzi Blackheart is set to make her GCW debut this July when the promotion returns to Japan for a trio of major shows.

– At Puerto Rican Weekend, it will be Deonna Purrazzo (The Virtuosa) vs. Karissa Rivera (La Mardrina) on June 7th.

