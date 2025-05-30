Shotzi Blackheart set to make her GCW debut, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karissa Rivera
– Shotzi Blackheart is set to make her GCW debut this July when the promotion returns to Japan for a trio of major shows.
*GCW returns to JAPAN in for 3 big shows in JULY!*
Just Announced:
SHOTZI BLACKHEART
DREW PARKER
JIMMY LLOYD
GCWジャパンツアー2025
7月28日（月）新宿フェイス
7月29日（火）TOKYOSQUARE in Itabashi（板橋区前野町）
7月30日（水）後楽園ホール
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 30, 2025
– At Puerto Rican Weekend, it will be Deonna Purrazzo (The Virtuosa) vs. Karissa Rivera (La Mardrina) on June 7th.
#TeamAdams https://t.co/lwC5ks7OoS
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 29, 2025