Shotzi Blackheart set to make her GCW debut, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karissa Rivera

– Shotzi Blackheart is set to make her GCW debut this July when the promotion returns to Japan for a trio of major shows.

*GCW returns to JAPAN in for 3 big shows in JULY!* Just Announced:

SHOTZI BLACKHEART

DREW PARKER

JIMMY LLOYD GCWジャパンツアー2025

7月28日（月）新宿フェイス

7月29日（火）TOKYOSQUARE in Itabashi（板橋区前野町）

7月30日（水）後楽園ホール ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MFWCiJhtxt — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 30, 2025

– At Puerto Rican Weekend, it will be Deonna Purrazzo (The Virtuosa) vs. Karissa Rivera (La Mardrina) on June 7th.