Released talent didn’t feel she received a fair shake in WWE, What is next for Stephanie Vaquer?

– There have been creative pitches of late for Stephanie Vaquer for the RAW roster.

The idea would be that she would head to the main roster after the 6/7 Worlds Collide show.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Elektra Lopez feels she did not receive a fair opportunity in the #WWE.

“If I were given an opportunity and I failed, I can understand it, but you didn’t really give me an opportunity to show you what I can do when I’m more than just a manager.”

(Source: Fans View Podcast)