Preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

May 30, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Quick preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown:

• John Cena & Cody Rhodes under the same roof
• Bianca Belair returns
• Andrade vs Jacob Fatu vs Carmelo Hayes in a men’s money in the bank qualifying match
• Naomi vs Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax in a women’s money in the bank qualifying match

