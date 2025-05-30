Preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown
– Quick preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown:
• John Cena & Cody Rhodes under the same roof
• Bianca Belair returns
• Andrade vs Jacob Fatu vs Carmelo Hayes in a men’s money in the bank qualifying match
• Naomi vs Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax in a women’s money in the bank qualifying match
Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena AND @CodyRhodes will both be on #SmackDown tomorrow night as the road to #MITB heats up!
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2025
The EST of WWE returns tomorrow night on #SmackDown!
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2025