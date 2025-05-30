NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Friday May 30, 2025
The Complete Results from Tom Fellows Community Center:
Kelani Jordan defeats Lainey Reid
Zena Sterling defeats P-Nasty
Harlem Lewis defeats BJ Ray
Drake Morreaux defeats Drako Knox
Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx defeat Lola Vice and Karmen Petrovic
Charlie Dempsey defeats Shiloh Hill
Tyra Mae Steele defeats Arianna Grace
Promo: TNA Champion Trick Williams, interrupted by Myles Borne
High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Uriah Connors / Kale Dixon
Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeats Lash Legend
Thanks to @WerleyBri in Attendance
