NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Friday May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 - by David Roberson

The Complete Results from Tom Fellows Community Center:

Kelani Jordan defeats Lainey Reid

Zena Sterling defeats P-Nasty

Harlem Lewis defeats BJ Ray

Drake Morreaux defeats Drako Knox

Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx defeat Lola Vice and Karmen Petrovic

Charlie Dempsey defeats Shiloh Hill

Tyra Mae Steele defeats Arianna Grace

Promo: TNA Champion Trick Williams, interrupted by Myles Borne

High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Uriah Connors / Kale Dixon

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeats Lash Legend

