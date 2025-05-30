Notes on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Nick Jackson, Jake Roberts, and more
– Nicholas Jackson is expected to be out of action for a few weeks, following Anarchy in the Arena, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was feared that he suffered a concussion but no official diagnosis was revealed.
– Nick Aldis on tonight’s WWE Smackdown:
#SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis gives a rundown for tonight’s MASSIVE #SmackDown!
8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/s1yqdVJWVA
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2025
– Next week, Moose will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Eric Young on Impact.
– Happy birthday to the legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts.
Happy Birthday! @JakeSnakeDDT pic.twitter.com/0tHRUalG1B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2025