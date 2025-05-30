Notes on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Nick Jackson, Jake Roberts, and more

– Nicholas Jackson is expected to be out of action for a few weeks, following Anarchy in the Arena, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was feared that he suffered a concussion but no official diagnosis was revealed.

– Nick Aldis on tonight’s WWE Smackdown:

– Next week, Moose will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Eric Young on Impact.

– Happy birthday to the legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts.