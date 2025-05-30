MVP says that he has “zero respect” for Triple H

MVP says that he has “zero respect” for Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque when asked about how Levesque views talent of colour:

“Let’s just say this, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after he took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card. Bobby Lashley is a bankable, marketable guy. And two time WWE Champion just got reduced to mid card, whatever.

What I said, specifically in response to the person on my Instagram page, was that you see it. It’s my opinion of how he chooses to book certain talents. Some people say all the time that, ‘oh MVP’s just griping, MVP’s just crying’. Okay, well just watch the program. Who were the people in the top spots under his leadership? Who were given the opportunities? And I’m not talking about NXT. I’m talking about the main show.

I have my opinions, based on my personal experiences. And at some point on my podcast and my YouTube show, I’ll talk about it and I’ll go in depth about what my issues are with that man.

And I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race. My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him. But I’ll get into that on my show. Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swaezey.”

(source: BetIdeas)