Katana Chance comments on her uncertain future, American Ninja Warrior

Kacy Catanzaro (formerly Katana Chance) recently opened up about her WWE release and her uncertain but hopeful future, sharing deep reflections on her journey so far and the crossroads she’s now facing. For the first time in years, she’s taking a moment to ask herself a simple yet daunting question: “What do I want to do?”

She explained that since childhood, her life has followed a strict path—from competitive gymnastics to TV stardom to wrestling—with little pause for personal reflection. “I did gymnastics my whole life. I had a scholarship for gymnastics. Back then with NCAA, we couldn’t make money or get sponsorships. We had our scholarship and I was grateful for that scholarship, I’m not going to mess it up. All I did for those four years was gymnastics in college.”

From there, she immediately transitioned into American Ninja Warrior: “The second I graduated, I moved to Texas, and for the next five seasons I was on American Ninja Warrior… they have your likeness, for five years, all the way up until I switched to WWE.” That move marked the beginning of an eight-year journey with WWE: “Immediately from there, to having eight years in WWE, which I’m so grateful for, but they are similar, where my whole mind was wrestling.”

Now, for the first time, she’s sitting with the freedom—and uncertainty—of choice. “It has been so long that I’ve had to think, ‘What do I actually want to do?’ It’s a hard question.” Despite the nerves, she sees this moment as an opportunity: “Now that I’ve done both of those, am I done with that? Do I want to do more with either? Do I want to do something different? It’s really a hard question. I know what I’ve been passionate about, but now that the world is open, I’m not sure what that looks like. It’s exciting, but scary.”

When asked about a return to American Ninja Warrior or independent wrestling, she responded openly: “Those are both very good questions. My answer to both of them is, it’s possible. Definitely possible.” She acknowledged that both worlds still call to her, unfinished and full of potential: “I know that I have more potential in both of those avenues.”

Source: Lightweights Podcast