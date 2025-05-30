Jacob Fatu feels pressure representing the family name on WWE TV

Jacob Fatu reflects on his WWE journey, emphasizing it took many people to get him there. He says, “I couldn’t have done it if it weren’t for our coworkers. Everybody who I work with in the ring.” Success isn’t solo—“It always takes two to dance and it takes two to get this thing going.” He’s excited about his debut, especially doing it with family: “To be out there with my family. Especially to do it with my family, it’s a whole ‘nother look.” Though less than a year in, he feels “we’re just now getting started.”

Jacob feels pressure representing the family name on WWE TV. Quoting Solo Sikoa: “You gotta pull your own weight. We’re not little no more.” He stresses it wasn’t just him—“It took a lot. It took a whole lot of people to get me here.” Behind the scenes help, legal team, T.R., and more all contributed: “We talking about behind the scenes, we talking about the legal team, we talking about T.R., man, everybody.” He’s amazed by the experience: “It’s mind-blowing… To see myself on the truck. To hear the world chanting our last name. Not my last name. Me, Solo, and The Usos, we’re all Fatu’s.”

Hunter encouraged him to stay true: “Just do what you been doing to get you here… We ain’t here to change how you wrestle… We’d rather tell you bring it down than rather us tell you to turn it up.” Jacob highlights the unique WWE vibe: “It’s a whole ‘nother vibe over there.” Addressing fans saying he should’ve come sooner, he insists: “Jacob wasn’t ready five years ago, okay?” He admits coming earlier might have meant failure: “Jacob could have been fired right now, you know, if I would’ve came in.” The timing felt right with The Bloodline’s story evolving and new talents joining: “It just works in full circle.” He concludes, “I’m real happy to be a part of WWE right now.”

Source: No Holds Barred