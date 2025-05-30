Harley Cameron taking time off from AEW due to injury

May 30, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline is reporting that Harley Cameron is taking some time off from the promotion after sustaining an injury at the Double or Nothing Buy-In match.

Cameron teamed up with Anna Jay to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in the first match of the pre-show, coming out victorious. It’s unclear how the injury happened and what exactly is she suffering from.

The popular star was written off TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite in a no disqualification rematch from Double or Nothing.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Harley Cameron and Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal