Harley Cameron taking time off from AEW due to injury

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline is reporting that Harley Cameron is taking some time off from the promotion after sustaining an injury at the Double or Nothing Buy-In match.

Cameron teamed up with Anna Jay to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in the first match of the pre-show, coming out victorious. It’s unclear how the injury happened and what exactly is she suffering from.

The popular star was written off TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite in a no disqualification rematch from Double or Nothing.

I really hope Harley Cameron is ok

It looks really bad on her nose #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Vrhjv2bLUG — Ace Humphreys (@Ace109610) May 29, 2025

