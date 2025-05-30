Elektra López: “I tried out as a wrestler, not as a manager”

Karissa Rivera, formerly known as Elektra Lopez in WWE, did an interview with The Fan’s View podcast. Here is what she had to say about her run with the company and her release…

“I was saying I wanted to be on live events and wanted to work with girls because I want to wrestle. I don’t want to just manage… I can wrestle and when I tried out, I tried out as a wrestler, not as a manager… I also wanted to build a name for myself, not just be in the shadows of the boys.”

“I was on TV that Friday… I get home and it was maybe 2:30 in the afternoon and I get a call, and they told me the news. No reason given. I feel like I wasn’t given a fair opportunity… you didn’t really give me an opportunity to show you what I can do when I’m more than just a manager. You brought me up to be in the role and put me in a box and then you cut me because it didn’t work out.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)