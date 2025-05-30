CopyBet Casino: A Comprehensive Guide to Playing

CopyBet is betting, casino and the opportunity to copy the strategies of professionals. We will tell you how to register in the UK, get bonuses, play top games and install the mobile app.

CopyBet Casino: Join the Game

CopyBet has a feature that most British casino sites don’t have: with the Copy button, you can clone the entire strategy of a leading capper and repeat their bets automatically — it’s like clicking ‘follow’ on social media, but with money. Thanks to this, in 2025, the service entered the top ten UKGC-licensed operators in terms of audience growth in the United Kingdom.

Registration is available on the CopyBet website https://copybett.com/, and further in our review we will tell you how to create an account, what bonuses are available to new players, what games are most often played by users, and how to install the CopyBet mobile app.

CopyBet Registration Process

Creating an account on CopyBet takes no more than a couple of minutes and does not require any complicated steps. Everything is designed with players from the United Kingdom in mind and complies with the requirements of the UK Gambling Commission:

1. To register, click the Join button in the upper right corner of the website. You will be redirected to a simple form where you need to enter your email address, create a password (at least eight characters, including capital letters and numbers) and enter your mobile phone number. It will be needed for confirmation via SMS code — without it, the operator will not allow you to continue.

2. Next, the system will ask you to select a currency (GBP is the default) and set your desired deposit limits — this is a mandatory measure for responsible gaming in accordance with British regulations. You can specify a daily, weekly or monthly limit and change it at any time via your account settings.

3. After that, you need to enter your personal details: first name, last name, date of birth and residential address in the United Kingdom. The account will not be activated without a valid UK address, as CopyBet operates exclusively under a UKGC licence.

4. The final step is to confirm your email address and phone number. After that, you can log in, make your first deposit of £10 using any convenient method, and activate your welcome bonus.

After registration, you will receive full access to all the site’s features: betting, casino, copying predictions and participating in bonus promotions. It is important to remember that all the information you enter must be accurate — it will be checked during verification. Inconsistent information may result in your account being blocked or your funds being withheld.

CopyBet Casino Bonuses and Promotions

CopyBet does not limit itself to a first deposit bonus — the operator has a permanent rewards programme designed for both new and active players. Promotional updates occur almost every week, and the key offers for the first half of 2025 are as follows:

* Bet £20 Get £60 in Free Bets. Place a £20 bet with odds of 1.9 or higher on sports and get three free bets of £20 each. Free bets are valid for 7 days, with a maximum win of £500. This is one of the most talked-about offers among new players.

* Casino Boost: 50 Free Spins. After depositing £25, the player receives 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza Megaways. Winnings must be wagered 35 times. Spins are credited instantly and displayed in the My Bonuses section.

* Daily Acca Boost. For fans of express bets: for a coupon with 4 or more events, CopyBet automatically adds up to 30% to the total odds. The more outcomes, the higher the boost. Only works on markets with odds of 1.2 and above.

* Profit Boost Token. Every week, players get a token that increases the net profit on a single bet by 10%. The maximum bonus is £100, and you need to activate it manually before placing a bet.

* Reload 25%. On Fridays, CopyBet doubles the standard slot cashback: instead of 5%, you get 10% back from your losses over the last 24 hours. The money is returned in real pounds with no wagering requirements.

* VIP Multi-Tier. For every £1 spent, you get 1 Point. Points increase your status in the loyalty programme: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. A higher level gives you access to a personal manager, faster payouts, monthly bonuses and participation in tournaments with limited entry.

All offers for the UK are displayed in the Promotions tab. To receive a bonus, simply click Opt-in — the system will automatically attach the gift to your next deposit or bet. You can track your wagering progress in your personal account, in the My Bonuses section.

CopyBet Most Popular Casino Games

The casino catalog has over 2,000 items from eight providers. The interface is simple: games are sorted into categories such as Slots, Jackpots, Table, Live, and Game Shows, and there are also Top Rated and Trending Now tabs. CopyBet focuses on proven hits and regularly adds new games — 3–5 fresh titles appear every week. Special attention is paid to games with high volatility and the possibility of big wins from a small deposit.

Here are the games that have consistently been at the top for the last year:

* Big Bass Bonanza Megaways (Pragmatic Play). Up to 46,656 lines, Fish Money respins; top win in March — £18,740.

* Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt Live (Evolution). A show game with VR cameras, bets from £0.50, maximum multiplier ×20,000.

* Lightning Roulette (Evolution). Lightning numbers ×500, studio in Riga, minimum bet £0.20.

* ONE Blackjack (Pragmatic Play Live). Unlimited number of players at the table, Crazy 7 side bet pays ×2,000.

* Dream Catcher (Evolution). 54-segment wheel, two multipliers ×2/×7; total RTP 96.58%.

* Roulette European Pro (iSoftBet). Classic RNG roulette with Neighbour Bets feature.

* Mega Moolah Goddess (Microgaming). Progressive jackpot, initial seed £1 million; April jackpot won at £3.4 million.

An additional engaging feature is the Top 20 Spinners section, which is updated every Wednesday. It shows the users who have achieved the highest odds of the week, which fuels the excitement and creates a competitive spirit. Players often choose the slots where someone has already won big.

Download CopyBet Mobile App

The CopyBet app is available for download in the UK App Store and Google Play. Search for ‘CopyBet – Horse Racing & Sports’. It is designed specifically for the British audience, supports all the operator’s key features and takes up only 68 MB of memory.

Here’s how to install CopyBet on iOS:

1. Go to the Download on the App Store link on the official website.

2. Tap Get, log in with your Apple ID.

3. After installation, we recommend enabling Face ID or Touch ID — this speeds up login and protects your account.

4. The app works stably on iOS 15 and above, including iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and newer.

Here’s how you can install CopyBet on Android:

1. On the website, select APK Download — Google Play may not always display the app due to age restrictions.

2. In your phone settings, allow installation from unknown sources.

3. Run the APK file and wait for the installation to complete.

4. The app supports Android 11+ and is optimised for popular devices such as Samsung Galaxy A53 or Pixel 6.

CopyBet mobile has the same features as the web version: registration, deposits, bets, casino, profile, and VIP programme. The app also sends push notifications about important matches, new bonuses, the activity of copied players, and the end of tournaments.

There is a dark theme, a customisable ‘Quick Bet’ panel, and built-in support — you can write to support directly from the app interface without going to the website. This is especially convenient if you are betting on the go or while watching a match.

CopyBet Verdict

CopyBet positions itself as a hybrid of a prediction exchange and a classic casino.

Its strengths are instant payouts to UK bank transfers, the ability to copy bets from experienced players, and a focus on live content from Evolution and Pragmatic Play. A £60 free bet bonus and 50 free spins give new users a solid start without any risk.

Its weaknesses include a limited selection of table games outside of the live format and the lack of 24/7 chat support, as confirmed by industry media reviews.

However, for British players looking for a UKGC-licensed platform with a mobile app and the opportunity to learn from others’ successes, CopyBet looks like a practical choice: fast KYC, transparent terms and conditions, a rich live casino section, and a promising VIP loyalty programme.