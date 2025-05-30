Another match announced for Worlds Collide, Mark Henry returning to the UK
– Just announced for Worlds Collide: The LWO (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee) faces off against AAA’s Aero Star, Mr. Iguana, and Octagon Jr.
The LWO (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee) battles Mr. Iguana, Aero Star and Octagon Jr. when WWE and Lucha Libre AAA join forces for Worlds Collide on June 7 at the Kia Forum.
– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is returning to the UK & Ireland ahead of WWE’s August tour as he once again spins the decks for Sweet Chin Disco’s amazing Wrestling Raves.
