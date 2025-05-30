Another match announced for Worlds Collide, Mark Henry returning to the UK

– Just announced for Worlds Collide: The LWO (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee) faces off against AAA’s Aero Star, Mr. Iguana, and Octagon Jr.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is returning to the UK & Ireland ahead of WWE’s August tour as he once again spins the decks for Sweet Chin Disco’s amazing Wrestling Raves.