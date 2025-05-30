AEW News and Notes

– Juice Robinson was backstage at Double or Nothing in Arizona and should be ready to return very soon on AEW television, reports Fightful.

– Early pay-per-views numbers for Double Or Nothing were good, around 122,000 to 130,000 which is up from Dynasty, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– AEW president Tony Khan talked to both Will Ospreay and Hangman Page the day before Double Or Nothing PPV. Where they gave their thoughts, but Tony said Page was winning and told them not to let anyone know.

– Speaking of Khan, Dave Meltzer believes Tony is winning Booker of the Year for 2025 so far:

“I never would have said this even like two months ago, and it’s funny because everyone knows how much it means to him, but I really think that Tony’s winning Booker of the Year, at least for the first six months. For the first six months of this year, I would say, easily.

“We’ve got six more months, and a lot can happen obviously, half the year, but it really hit me watching these Dynamites the last few weeks, that it’s like, man, this booking’s better than the other guy’s, and it hadn’t been the case for a long time in my mind.”