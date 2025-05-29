WWE News and Notes

– Tickets for WWE’s Night of Champions went live on Webook, and in under three hours, they were completely wiped out. Fans looking to secure their spot were met with a full house notification, which speaks volumes about how red-hot WWE’s product is internationally. The show will mark WWE’s debut at the 27,000-seat Kingdom Arena.

– WWE Raw’s latest three-figure viewership decline sees it slump to 2nd lowest on Netflix. As previously noted, the May 19th earned 2,700,000 global views.

– According to Fightful Select, WWE intentionally kept the planned title switch on Tuesday under wraps, even internally. The move was designed to protect the shock value of Jacy Jayne’s unexpected win over Stephanie Vaquer on the May 27 episode of NXT.

– Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes (via WDYWTA) finally comment on the viral Cody “Raheem” Rhodes memes.

Brandi: “I don’t think anything about them. I see it all the time, and it’s whatever. Some people think it’s funny…That’s fine. It ain’t hurting anything.

Cody: It’s just silly. It’s people just being silly.”