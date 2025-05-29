WWE issues statement on the passing of Rick Derringer

WWE issued the following statement via the company’s official website…

WWE is saddened to learn that Rick Derringer has passed away. An accomplished musician who landed a Top 40 hit in 1973 with ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,’ Derringer lent his talents to WWE in the 1980s by creating Hulk Hogan’s iconic ‘Real American” entrance theme. Collaborating with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Derringer also worked on the theme for legendary tag team Demolition. WWE extends its condolences to Derringer’s family, friends and fans.

Derringer was a producer for WWE’s The Wrestling Album (1985) and its follow-up, Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II (1987).