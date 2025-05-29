WWE books 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Logan Paul addresses his peers that are not happy in WWE

– WWE has booked NXT at the 2300 Arena in Philly for Tuesday, August 19th. That show comes just one week before AEW kicks off its 7-show residency at the same venue.

– Logan Paul addresses his peers that are not happy about his position in WWE:

“It’s my understanding that some of my peers are not happy that I get these shots so quickly in my career. Let me break it down for you. In your simple brains, do you think I am here because I go viral? You see the numbers and you think that’s why I’m here, no. The reason I’m given these opportunities so early in my career is a) because I’m fantastic but b) because I’ve been getting those impressions for a decade now. And with those impressions comes an audience, a fanbase, eyeballs. People watch what I do. They care about what I do. Whether they’re on my team, they want me to win, whether they’re waiting for me to fail, doesn’t matter, they’re watching, and that’s the currency, attention. So my question for the people who have a problem with my position in the WWE, who’s watching you?”

