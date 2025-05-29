WWE announces Zenni Optical as official eyewear partner

WWE and Zenni Optical, the world’s leading online eyewear retailer, announced a multi-year partnership that will designate Zenni as the Official Eyewear Partner of WWE.

Under the new partnership, WWE will integrate Zenni within a variety of Premium Live Events, including this year’s SummerSlam and Survivor Series, and collaborate with WWE on custom social and digital content featuring WWE Superstars. Further, Zenni will introduce a specially curated line of eyewear products and accessories featuring WWE designs and themes, in styles for both adults and kids. Fans will be able to customize selected frames, choosing from both prescription and non-prescription options as well as a range of lens technologies, including Blokz® blue light-blocking, light-adaptive EyeQLenz, polarized sunglasses and more.

“We are excited to welcome Zenni Optical as the first-ever Official Eyewear partner of WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO. “Together, we look forward to activating in innovative ways around WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events and launching a dedicated line of licensed WWE eyewear that embodies our shared passion for bold style.”

“WWE is known for its passionate fanbase, incredible Superstars, and larger-than-life moments,” said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical. “At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to bold style, everyday performance, and empowering fans to see the world more clearly … whether that’s through the ropes or through the lens. We are excited to not only share our high-quality, affordable eyewear but also custom designs inspired by WWE Superstars and fan-first collaborations; this is more than eyewear, it’s an extension of the WWE Universe.”

Additionally, Zenni and WWE will launch custom sweepstakes ahead of select Premium Live Events, offering fans the chance to enter and win prizes, including floor tickets, exclusive experiences, WWE merchandise, and Zenni eyewear. The first sweepstakes is now live for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. For details and entry, click on the link here.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online