Smackdown to remain three hours, plus viewerships for SNME and Dynamite

– WWE SmackDown will remain 3 hours for the foreseeable future, as USA Network is firm on keeping it that length. The network has been pleased with the show’s performance, especially numbers-wise, with the added third hour, reports WrestleVotes.

– Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend drew 1,969,000 viewers on NBC, the highest number since the show returned on broadcast television last year. That is up 475,000 viewers from the last show which aired in January. In 18-49, SNME drew a 0.54 rating, up from the 0.33 number of January. It was #2 for the night in the demo despite heavy NBA and NHL playoffs competition.

The show also aired on Peacock but those numbers are not available as of press time.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo, Wrestling-Online)

– AEW Dynamite averaged 636,000 viewers last night.

