Ricochet comments on a suggestion that AEW PPVs are too long, matches announced for Collision

May 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Ricochet responds to the reports about AEW pay-per-views being too long:

– This Saturday on AEW Collision, Skye Blue will face off with Mina Shirakawa:

– Also announced:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal