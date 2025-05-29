Ricochet comments on a suggestion that AEW PPVs are too long, matches announced for Collision

– Ricochet responds to the reports about AEW pay-per-views being too long:

Honestly, even if we changed something, it would just be something else that people would complain about. https://t.co/KrUyWwEnre — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 28, 2025

– This Saturday on AEW Collision, Skye Blue will face off with Mina Shirakawa:

THIS SATURDAY, 5/31!#AEWCollision@SkyeByee vs @MinaShirakawa Mina Shirakawa ruined Skye Blue's return in her hometown and now they'll COLLIDE, THIS SATURDAY! Collision airs COAST-TO-COAST at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/64b7Zc6qfC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025

– Also announced:

THIS SATURDAY, 5/31#AEWCollision@ARealFoxx + @TopFlight612 vs @DRALISTICO_LFI, @rushtoroblanco + @BeastMortos AR Fox + Top Flight go head-to-head against LFI THIS SATURDAY! Collision airs NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/qMXFeKVaNI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025

THIS SATURDAY, 5/31!#AEWCollision Trios Match@thedoncallis Family’s @takesoup + RPG Vice (@trentylocks + @azucarroc) vs Paragon’s @KORCombat + @RoderickStrong + Tomohiro Ishii Collision airs NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/cytCaYOjkt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025

THIS SATURDAY, 5/31!#AEWCollision AEW Continental Championship Eliminator@RainmakerXOkada vs @Bowens_Official Anthony Bowens faces Kazuchika Okada in an Eliminator Match! Collision airs NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/I7H4lh1Wux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025