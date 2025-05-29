Ricochet comments on a suggestion that AEW PPVs are too long, matches announced for Collision
– Ricochet responds to the reports about AEW pay-per-views being too long:
Honestly, even if we changed something, it would just be something else that people would complain about. https://t.co/KrUyWwEnre
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 28, 2025
– This Saturday on AEW Collision, Skye Blue will face off with Mina Shirakawa:
THIS SATURDAY, 5/31!#AEWCollision@SkyeByee vs @MinaShirakawa
Mina Shirakawa ruined Skye Blue's return in her hometown and now they'll COLLIDE, THIS SATURDAY!
Collision airs COAST-TO-COAST at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/64b7Zc6qfC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025
– Also announced:
THIS SATURDAY, 5/31#AEWCollision@ARealFoxx + @TopFlight612 vs @DRALISTICO_LFI, @rushtoroblanco + @BeastMortos
AR Fox + Top Flight go head-to-head against LFI THIS SATURDAY!
Collision airs NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/qMXFeKVaNI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025
THIS SATURDAY, 5/31!#AEWCollision
Trios Match@thedoncallis Family’s @takesoup + RPG Vice (@trentylocks + @azucarroc) vs Paragon’s @KORCombat + @RoderickStrong + Tomohiro Ishii
Collision airs NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/cytCaYOjkt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025
THIS SATURDAY, 5/31!#AEWCollision
AEW Continental Championship Eliminator@RainmakerXOkada vs @Bowens_Official
Anthony Bowens faces Kazuchika Okada in an Eliminator Match!
Collision airs NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT OR immediately after Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/I7H4lh1Wux
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025