Matches announced for TNA Against All Odds

May 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Official for TNA Against All Odds …

– TNA world tag team championship match: The Bemeths vs The Rascalz

– TNA knockouts world championship: Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee

– TNA world championship match: Trick williams or Mike Santana vs Elijah

– Joe Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian

