Matches announced for TNA Against All Odds

Official for TNA Against All Odds …

– TNA world tag team championship match: The Bemeths vs The Rascalz

– TNA knockouts world championship: Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee

– TNA world championship match: Trick williams or Mike Santana vs Elijah

– Joe Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian

Joe and I have been at this for over a year. I’ve been right all along. About everything. You’ve all just had your eyes closed and couldn’t and wouldn’t accept the truth. At #TNAAgainstAllOdds I prove once again that I am the man to lead TNA, not him. Believe in me! #KingofTNA https://t.co/k4OnF9LGQ3

— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 30, 2025