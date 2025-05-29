Mandy Rose is proud of Jacy Jayne, next Bloodsport event announced, great Sting news, more

May 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Mandy Sacs has a message for Jacy Jayne after becoming new NXT Women’s Champion.

Sting’s son, Garrett Borden, is expecting his first child with his wife.

– Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport returns on August 2nd at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ!

– Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright made official for next week

The “Jin Tala” ring name trademarked by WWE recently is the new ring name of WWE LFG star Leigh Laurel.

