Mandy Rose is proud of Jacy Jayne, next Bloodsport event announced, great Sting news, more

– Mandy Sacs has a message for Jacy Jayne after becoming new NXT Women’s Champion.

So proud of you!!! Well f***** deserved!! Love you!!❤️❤️ https://t.co/n1Z0NslahI — Mandy (@mandysacs) May 28, 2025

– Sting’s son, Garrett Borden, is expecting his first child with his wife.

Old Man Sting is one happy grandpa! https://t.co/TR7YZBxqTM — Sting (@Sting) May 28, 2025

– Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport returns on August 2nd at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ!

Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport returns August 2nd at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ. 14 Shows deep in the US and this beast cannot be stopped. Come watch the hardest hitting even in all of Professional Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/frhXmVTR98 — (@JoshLBarnett) May 29, 2025

– Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright made official for next week

Jin Tala was impressive during WWE LFG another one here to take over Evolve #WWEEvolvepic.twitter.com/UAjhqxQNkB — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) May 29, 2025

The “Jin Tala” ring name trademarked by WWE recently is the new ring name of WWE LFG star Leigh Laurel.