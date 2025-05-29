Kross responds to Paul calling out WWE stars who have a problem with his position in the company

Karrion Kross has responded to Logan Paul calling out WWE stars who have a problem with his position in the company:

“It’s been brought to my attention that somebody in WWE thinks that his peers have a problem with his position in the company. He still doesn’t get it. No one has a problem with his position.

“The problem is that for some people who have put 20 even 30 years in, they were told there was a certain skillset that they had to acquire. Putting time in was going to equate to having very particular opportunities. Those opportunities don’t seem to be available for those people now because they didn’t build a brand outside of the company, and for an extended period of time no one was allowed to build a brand outside a company, that’s the issue, that’s the problem.

“This person who believes that everyone has a problem with him, it’s not about him. Anyone could be him and people would have a problem with that.

“If people were told when they went to professional wrestling schools that they had to build a brand outside of the company in order to position them better, to have the opportunities that they could knock out of the park, that’s exactly what they would have done.

“Professional wrestlers in my opinion have the strongest and greatest work ethic in the world, and is someone would have told them that this is what they have etc do, that’s what they would have done. Now for some of those people it’s too late, so I ask that person: What are we supposed to do? What are we supposed to do?

“Are we just gonna wipe out an entire group of performers that have been doing this an extended amount of time because it’s impossible to catch up to that advantage?

“Me personally, I’m actually learning from that person. I see how the business is responding to that person. I don’t dislike that person. I think that person is great. Which I’ve been on record to say. I like that person, I think they’re very cunning. I think they do the things that I wish Sami Zayn would do and then he’d be world champion.

“I just don’t think he still gets it and I’m actually shocked that he’s rattled in the way that he is, because he doesn’t have to be. But here we are. I think you guys get it though.”