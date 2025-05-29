Keith Lee on a return: “Only time will tell when or where”

In late 2023, Keith Lee publicly stated that he has been working through an injury since 2022 and things have gotten worse. Lee ended up being pulled from the 2023 Worlds End PPV event.

Lee has not wrestled since then and it was reported by Fightful.com on October 6th 2024 that Lee was still not cleared from his undisclosed medical issue. This week, a fan wrote the following message to Lee via Twitter/X…

“I hope @RealKeithLee is ok and doing well. I hope I will see him back in the ring in #aew hope you are doing well health wise. I am truly blessed to be one of many to watch you in ring and hope to once again #baskinhisglory.”

Here was Lee’s response…

“You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well.”

You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well. https://t.co/nl9jQRVrRS — Loving Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 28, 2025