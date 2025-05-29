Former WWF superstar writing a book, The Brain Busters reunite (photo)

– Posted by Book Pro Wrestlers:

The Brain Busters reunited at WrestleCon.

– Posted on Facebook:

Dan Spivey. Waylon Mercy. A second chance. A real story. He’s never really been active on Facebook… until now.

Today, he shared a heartfelt message directly and he wanted people to know what he’s been up to.

He’s working on something personal. Something real.

“I’m writing a book. It’s a book about getting sober and my life story… letting people know that there’s hope out there. If I can get sober, anybody can get sober.”

That’s Dan, in his own words.

He also shared that he’s got some new things on the way —

Waylon Mercy shirts, a doll, and some never-before-seen pictures.

More importantly?

He’s going to start sharing his journey — on his own terms — right here on Facebook.

Dan’s story isn’t just about wrestling. It’s about resilience, recovery, and renewal.

And if you grew up watching him, you already know this…

He’s always had that presence.

But now? He’s using that presence for something more.

We’ll be supporting him every step of the way.

– Steve Stasiak,Book Pro Wrestlers

Follow Tatevik on X @therealTatevik