Dustin Rhodes defends his charisma and work ethic against critics, responds to Bischoff

– Dustin Rhodes defends his charisma and work ethic against critics, stating real fans know his value. He addresses Eric Bischoff’s comments about his WCW firing over bleeding, clarifying he had prior approval and pointing out double standards—like Hulk Hogan bleeding on the same show without consequences. He believes his firing was due to backstage politics, not wrongdoing. Despite the injustice, he didn’t sue, trusting in his talent and work ethic. He emphasizes he has no personal issue with Bischoff but feels the topic shouldn’t have been brought up publicly. He proudly reaffirms his legacy.

For those in the IWC that say I have never had any Charisma, you’re absolutely wrong. You could never do what I do, EVER. I have busted my ass my whole career. Real fans know.

And on another note, Eric Bischoff was speaking on my firing of WCW about bleeding. Number 1, and this will be talked about in my book at length, I reached out beforehand to Craig Leathers and was told we could. I would never disobey what my boss says. 2, why did Hogan bleed on that same ppv but it was ok. Need to get your facts straight. I lost my job and they did not. You know why? Cause Hogan and his boys had just arrived and they needed to clear out a few contracts.

It was wrong, but you know what I didn’t do? Sue. Because I knew I was gonna be just fine because I bust my ass each and every time I am out there and have had an extraordinary career.

For the record, I don’t have a problem with Eric, but this shouldn’t have been talked about on air.

I’m Dustin F—ing Rhodes, a charismatic, hard working legend.

Man this sh#t pisses me off.