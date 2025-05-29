Coachman claims Vince McMahon is attempting to buy back WWE

Johnathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon is actually attempting to buy back WWE from TKO.

“People trust me. People call me. I talk to them and one thing that I’ve yet to be wrong about is… honestly anything. Now all of a sudden I’m getting on all these websites because I have educated views and I also have people that are tipping me off.

Now, do I know 100% he’s going to buy back WWE…I know that Vince certainly wants to do exactly that.

That could explain why a Bruce Prichard is still there. That’s why a Michael Hayes is still there. Could that explain a lot of that? That TKO is just the placeholder?”

Really. Be careful. I was the first one to say this and have been getting crushed all week. Interesting. https://t.co/xComRESsPr — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) May 29, 2025

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com posted:

This is literally what Jonathan Coachman said days ago.

Also, Vince McMahon can’t afford to buy it back.