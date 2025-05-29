Brody King advances to AEW International four-way match at Fyter Fest

Brody King earned a spot in the four-way match for the AEW International title next week at the upcoming Fyter Fest.

King defeated Josh Alexander in the qualifying match and became the first challenger, with two more set to join him before they take on Kenny Omega.

The other two qualifying matches will happen on Saturday at Collision, with Claudio Castagnoli vs Komander and Hechicero vs Mascara Dorada.

Fyter Fest will be a four-hour broadcast next week on TBS and Max starting in Dynamite’s usual time slot of 8PM ET.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996