A TNA departure

A former multiple-time champion has broken his silence regarding rumors of his departure from TNA Wrestling.

Ace Austin surfaced on social media on Wednesday to confirm that he has parted ways with TNA after several years of working for the promotion, including as part of the ABC tag-team alongside Chris Bey.

“Change is inevitable,” Austin wrote via X. “It’s not a matter of if… but when. -FREE AGENT-.”

Change is Inevitable. It’s not a matter of if… but when. -FREE AGENT- pic.twitter.com/solENc1C79 — Ace Austin ♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) May 28, 2025