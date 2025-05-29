5/29/25 TNA Impact Recap

TNA iMPACT! Results – May 29, 2025

• The Rascalz defeat Fir$t Cla$$, The System & Laredo Kid in Fatal 4 Way to become #1 contenders to the Tag Titles to kickoff TNA

Rascalz vs The Nemeth Brothers at Against All Odds

• Mustafa Ali defeats Raj Singh

• Lei Ying Lee defeats Ash By Elegance

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich comes out and says she will see Leo Ying Lee at Against All Odds

• We hear from Trick Williams, who says that he wishes he could be here tonight, but he has standards, and in order to show up, he needs a first class plane ticket and a five-star hotel.

He says he feels bad, then warns Mike Santana not to get in his face again. He says TNA is “Trick-NA” and that he will show up where and when he wants, and makes it clear that he will take everything from Joe Hendry

• Mance Warner defeats Bryce Hansen

• Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford defeat Santino Marella & Arianna Grace

Robert told Santino that Alisha Edward’s was the special enforcer for the match and the match had to last 10 minute

• Joe Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian is official for Against All Odds

• Trick Williams or Mike Santana will defend the TNA World Title against Elijah at Against All Odds

• Steve Maclin defeats Matt Cardona to retain the International Championship

• Backstage, Mike Santana says he came here to handle his business with AJ Francis, then says he has a lot to say about Trick Williams and that the TNA World Championship is coming back home where it belongs