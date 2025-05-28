Zoey Stark undergoes knee surgery, starts road to recovery

Zoey Stark underwent knee surgery for a horrific injury she suffered last week on Raw during a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane.

A mistimed missile dropkick nearly snapped her leg in half and Stark had to be taken out of the match, eventually carried to the back by the WWE doctor at ringside.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Stark posted a photo of her heavily-bandaged knee in a brace, writing that her road to recovery starts now, with the label “day 1.”

Stark wrote last week that she would be out for a while but the comeback is greater than the setback.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online