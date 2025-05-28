WWE News and Notes

– WWE are “hopeful” that they will have Asuka back on programming by the end of 2025.

(Source: @WrestleVotes)

– The May 23rd edition of Smackdown averaged 1,383,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.33

– Kali Armstrong defeated Wendy Choo, Kendal Grey, & Kylie Rae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to become the EVOLVE Women’s Champion.

– Gage Goldberg got the same tattoo as his dad.