WWE News and Notes
– WWE are “hopeful” that they will have Asuka back on programming by the end of 2025.
(Source: @WrestleVotes)
– The May 23rd edition of Smackdown averaged 1,383,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.33
– Kali Armstrong defeated Wendy Choo, Kendal Grey, & Kylie Rae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to become the EVOLVE Women’s Champion.
Congratulations to @Kali_wwe on becoming the FIRST-EVER #WWEEvolve Women's Champion! pic.twitter.com/kngGDsyIjY
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2025
– Gage Goldberg got the same tattoo as his dad.