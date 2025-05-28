Triple H and Pat McAfee at the NBA playoffs (video), Luca Crusifino says he is loyal to Tony D’Angelo
– Luca Crusifino reacts to his return at WWE Battleground. Crusifino says he’s still loyal to ‘The Don’ Tony D’Angelo.
Via X:
I didn’t disappear because I was disloyal, I disappeared because staying would’ve put everyone at risk.
I did what I had to do to protect the Family. Not once have I betrayed this life. Not Tony. Not the Family.
But being gone … it tore me up. I couldn’t take it anymore. I came back because I needed Tony to see I was still here. Still loyal.
I didn’t show up to interfere, I showed up because I couldn’t stay silent any longer.
But don’t mistake timing for betrayal. My loyalty never left.
— Luca Crusifino, Esq. (@LucaCrusifino) May 28, 2025
– Triple H & Pat McAfee ran into each other at Game 4 of Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks:
Triple H and Pat McAfee in the building for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/p2xIJSKLOF
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2025
Thank you to @TyHaliburton22 & the @Pacers for the hospitality. Love the intensity of playoff basketball. pic.twitter.com/s5eGCe6Krk
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 28, 2025