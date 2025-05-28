Triple H and Pat McAfee at the NBA playoffs (video), Luca Crusifino says he is loyal to Tony D’Angelo

– Luca Crusifino reacts to his return at WWE Battleground. Crusifino says he’s still loyal to ‘The Don’ Tony D’Angelo.

Via X:

I didn’t disappear because I was disloyal, I disappeared because staying would’ve put everyone at risk. I did what I had to do to protect the Family. Not once have I betrayed this life. Not Tony. Not the Family. But being gone … it tore me up. I couldn’t take it anymore. I… pic.twitter.com/cmlsowqEsq — Luca Crusifino, Esq. (@LucaCrusifino) May 28, 2025

– Triple H & Pat McAfee ran into each other at Game 4 of Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks:

Triple H and Pat McAfee in the building for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/p2xIJSKLOF — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2025

Thank you to @TyHaliburton22 & the @Pacers for the hospitality. Love the intensity of playoff basketball. pic.twitter.com/s5eGCe6Krk — Triple H (@TripleH) May 28, 2025