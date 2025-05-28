Triple H and Pat McAfee at the NBA playoffs (video), Luca Crusifino says he is loyal to Tony D’Angelo

May 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Luca Crusifino reacts to his return at WWE Battleground. Crusifino says he’s still loyal to ‘The Don’ Tony D’Angelo.

Via X:

I didn’t disappear because I was disloyal, I disappeared because staying would’ve put everyone at risk.

I did what I had to do to protect the Family. Not once have I betrayed this life. Not Tony. Not the Family.

But being gone … it tore me up. I couldn’t take it anymore. I came back because I needed Tony to see I was still here. Still loyal.

I didn’t show up to interfere, I showed up because I couldn’t stay silent any longer.

But don’t mistake timing for betrayal. My loyalty never left.

Triple H & Pat McAfee ran into each other at Game 4 of Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amira Blair and Zoe Lucas

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal