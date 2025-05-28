Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone to go face to face, Lola Vice & Stephanie Vaquer booked for Worlds Collide

– Timeless Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone go face to face for the first time tomorrow on Dynamite.

TOMORROW

El Paso, TX

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Mercedes Moné Meets

Timeless Toni Storm After their massive #AEWDoN wins, @owen_Foundation Tournament winner @MercedesVarnado meets World Champion Toni Storm face-to-face before #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QyUkfojiml — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2025

– Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer team up against Dalys and Chik Tormenta at Worlds Collide on June 7th.