Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone to go face to face, Lola Vice & Stephanie Vaquer booked for Worlds Collide
– Timeless Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone go face to face for the first time tomorrow on Dynamite.
TOMORROW
El Paso, TX
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Mercedes Moné Meets
Timeless Toni Storm
After their massive #AEWDoN wins, @owen_Foundation Tournament winner @MercedesVarnado meets World Champion Toni Storm face-to-face before #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QyUkfojiml
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2025
– Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer team up against Dalys and Chik Tormenta at Worlds Collide on June 7th.
After a heated confrontation backstage at #WWEBattleground, it’s put up or shut up time at #WorldsCollide…@Steph_Vaquer & @lolavicewwe vs. @dalyscaribenaaa & @chiktormenta is officially ON! pic.twitter.com/ZwAOw8VtN0
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 28, 2025