Rob Van Dam reveals that Sabu sensed something was wrong before his passing

Rob Van Dam recently opened up about the final days of his longtime friend and wrestling icon Sabu, revealing that Sabu seemed to sense something was seriously wrong before his passing. “The day he got back from Philly, he got back Friday or Saturday, the day before his death,” RVD explained. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and he couldn’t hear out of his ear. The kids were talking to him and he couldn’t hear. He said that he thinks he should go to the hospital. For Sabu to say he should go to the hospital, that wasn’t something that I thought he was even capable of saying. He knew something was going on.”

RVD noted that this intuition about his health wasn’t just a passing thought, and it had also surfaced during the filming of their upcoming documentary. “In the documentary, we have up to before he goes to Philly, but there’s some things in there he talks about where he seems like he knew something was going on,” Van Dam said, suggesting that Sabu’s awareness of his declining condition had been quietly building over time.

Despite his intention to seek medical help, the plan took a tragic turn. “Anyway, they were going to go to the grocery store and then the hospital. After the grocery store, they changed their mind and they went home, and then Sabu passed,” RVD shared, underscoring the heartbreaking proximity of a potential intervention that never came.

Van Dam also touched on the possible physical causes behind Sabu’s death, while acknowledging the speculative nature of any conclusion. “He had some kind of infection under his tongue. There’s all kinds of things leading up to it that likely played a role in his health even though it could have been a pure accident of a bad combination of medicines or something that finally did him in, but that’s speculation, but either way, leading up to it, he wasn’t feeling good and that’s likely part of what went down.”

Source: 1 Of A Kind With RVD