Notes on Bayley, MJF, and Elayna Black
– Elayna Black vs. Zayda Steel will face off in HartFord, CT on July 5th.
*HARTFORD UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ELAYNA BLACK
vs
ZAYDA STEEL
Plus:
Effy
Mance
Gresham
Manders
Dr Redacted
Matt Tremont
Ace Romero
Ultramantis Black
The Astronauts return to GCW!
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/Aog610IFHU
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Sat 7/5 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/pdiAkUzJFB
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 28, 2025
– MJF asks an important question:
Who run it? pic.twitter.com/KkJUn0uwi6
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 27, 2025
– Bayley with a dig to Becky Lynch on her husband Seth Rollins’ birthday.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/nnm7acyBSF
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 28, 2025