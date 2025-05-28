John Laurinaitis dropped from the Janel Grant lawsuit, will provide evidence against Vince McMahon

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has been dropped from the Janel Grant lawsuit after agreeing to provide her evidence on the case.

Grant’s representatives issued a statement to POST Wrestling stating that Laurinaitis has agreed to provide Grant with evidence as part of a confidential settlement

“John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE,” the statement to POST Wrestling reads. “His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant… Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time.”