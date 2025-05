Jim Ross update, upcoming episode of Smackdown to be pre-taped

– SmackDown will be taped on June 30th.

The reason SmackDown will be taped is that the 4th of July is on that Friday.

– Jim Ross shared great news following surgery for colon cancer.

Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success. Now we be begin to rehabilitate. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 28, 2025