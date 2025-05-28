Jacy Jayne comments after upsetting Stephanie Vaquer, Worlds Collide to feature a NXT title match
– Jacy Jayne commented on defeating Stephanie Vaquer to shockingly become NXT Women’s Champion.
To everyone who ever doubted me, called me the third wheel, said I’d never make it…
HAHAHAH!!!!!!!!!!!! Never doubt me again. https://t.co/iKJ5wSq2Do
— Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) May 28, 2025
– As announced. Ethan Page will defend the NXT North American Championship against Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fénix at Worlds Collide.
The new North American Champion had very little time to celebrate…@OfficialEGO will put his title on the line in a #WorldsCollide Fatal 4-Way against @ReyFenixMx, @WWEJeVonEvans and @Laredokidpro1 on Saturday June 7 in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/R0ziV3sG9T
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 28, 2025