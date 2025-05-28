Jacy Jayne comments after upsetting Stephanie Vaquer, Worlds Collide to feature a NXT title match

– Jacy Jayne commented on defeating Stephanie Vaquer to shockingly become NXT Women’s Champion.

To everyone who ever doubted me, called me the third wheel, said I’d never make it…

HAHAHAH!!!!!!!!!!!! Never doubt me again. https://t.co/iKJ5wSq2Do

— Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) May 28, 2025