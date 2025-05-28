Jacy Jayne comments after upsetting Stephanie Vaquer, Worlds Collide to feature a NXT title match

May 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jacy Jayne commented on defeating Stephanie Vaquer to shockingly become NXT Women’s Champion.

– As announced. Ethan Page will defend the NXT North American Championship against Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fénix at Worlds Collide.

