Goldberg says his son Gage will accompany him for his retirement match

Bill Goldberg has confirmed that his son, Gage, will accompany him for his retirement match, a moment filled with deep personal significance. “There is one thing that I can say about my match, is that I will be proudly led out by my son,” he stated, emphasizing the emotional weight of the occasion.

Goldberg also opened up about his original dream of having his final match in Israel, a place deeply tied to his faith. “You guys know that I’ll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel, but quite obviously because of the surroundings right now, over the past five years, it just hasn’t been the right place to do it. I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn’t do something in Israel. But hey man, retired doesn’t mean dead by any stretch.” This quote underscores his disappointment, but also his enduring spirit and openness to the future.

Reflecting on the missed opportunities and the unpredictable nature of wrestling careers, Goldberg added: “I would be honored to go out there, I really would,” and admitted that “You never say never but like I said, we’ve been trying to do it for the past number of years and it just didn’t work out.”

Source: The Claw Pod with Ross & Marshall Von Erich