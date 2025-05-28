Eddie Kingston condemns a backstage story leaker, Walker Stewart accepts Stardom job, Rollins note

– NJPW English Commentator Walker Stewart has accepted a position At STARDOM. Stewart will be serving as the new Director of Global Public Relations and Communications.

– Eddie Kingston publicly condemned the leaking of details concerning the Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay match at AEW Double or Nothing.

– Happy 39th Birthday to Seth Rollins

Happy Birthday to the Visionary Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/EYawsOjRRp — ☆Cell☆ (@CellIWC) May 28, 2025