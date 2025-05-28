Eddie Kingston condemns a backstage story leaker, Walker Stewart accepts Stardom job, Rollins note

May 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– NJPW English Commentator Walker Stewart has accepted a position At STARDOM. Stewart will be serving as the new Director of Global Public Relations and Communications.

Eddie Kingston publicly condemned the leaking of details concerning the Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay match at AEW Double or Nothing.

– Happy 39th Birthday to Seth Rollins

