Cody Rhodes’ podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About premieres

WWE’s newest podcast with Fanatics has debuted, with Cody Rhodes as host of What Do You Wanna Talk About.

The podcast, originally announced in April, be available on WWE’s YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

The first guest on Rhodes’ podcast is his wife, Brandi.

This podcast joins The Raw Recap Show, hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant and What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon.

