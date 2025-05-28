Cody and Brandi Rhodes on leaving AEW, how Stephanie McMahon inspired John Cena

– Cody and Brandi Rhodes briefly discussed leaving AEW.

Cody: “We’re not gonna get too far into it but when we left the alternative promotion, we were also slightly rewritten… were portrayed very Dark Knight-esque.”

Brandi: “No. Believe it all for me. Let the darkness in. Just enhances my beauty. I’m like the wicked stepmother or something.”

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– John Cena’s latest Instagram post:

– Speaking of Cena, John (via Stephanie’s Places) says Stephanie McMahon was a big inspiration for his current heel character in WWE.

“I just say I had some really good people to learn from. Steph, you are on a very short list of names that falls into category. I flat out steal a lot of my heel stuff from you. So, thanks for helping me through this whole thing.”