5/28/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

City: El Paso, Texas

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Page. Page says he lost sight the last three years, but both he and Will Ospreay knew that one of them would leave Double or Nothing defeated. Page thanks Ospreay for a great match, and then hands over the Owen Hart Foundation belt to Schiavone. Page says he could say how much winning the tournament means to him, but he has to look forward to the AEW World Championship. Page says the title has been held hostage for seven months and Jon Moxley doesn’t stand for what the title stood for. Page says he will win the title, take it out of the briefcase, hold it over his head, and defend it with every fiber of his being. Swerve Strickland then interrupts.

Strickland shows Page why he is here, and then a video of The Young Bucks from April talking about why they cost Strickland the title. The video shows them saying they did it for Page, and then Strickland says he had the same shot that Page is about to have the same shot that he did. Strickland says he had the title won before the Bucks interfered, and then tells Page to not lie to him. Strickland asks Page if he had something to do with the Bucks interfering at Dynasty. Page says he locked his eyes on Strickland at Dynasty, and then he locked his eyes on Moxley. Page says he thought about helping Strickland, and then says if he wanted to cost him the match he would have done it himself. Strickland says Page is full of it, and they get face-to-face before Ospreay interrupts.

Ospreay gets in between them and says he doesn’t mean to get into their business, but Strickland is wrong about Page. Ospreay says Page shook his hand like a man and he can tell that he cares about this place. Ospreay says Strickland did the same thing last year, and he could tell the same thing about Strickland back then. Ospreay says people are starting to believe in them again, and then says it’s Page that has the shot to take the company back. Ospreay says they can make it easier for Page if they all work together. Strickland smacks the mic out of his hand and says he will never trust Page. Strickland and Ospreay argue, and then Strickland leaves the ring. Ospreay turns to Page, and Page tells him that he will never work with Strickland before leaving the ring.

—

The Death Riders arrive to the arena for the opening match.

—

Match 1 – Mixed Trios Tag Team Match

Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir) (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Briscoe and Kidd start the match and exchange shots. Kidd backs Briscoe into the corner, and then all six get into the ring and exchange shots. Bailey, Moxley, Nightingale, and Shafir go to the floor, and then Bailey delivers a kick to Moxley’s throat as Nightingale chokes Shafir with her boot. Briscoe drives his shoulder into Kidd’s misection, and then tosses him to the floor. Briscoe sets a chair up, and then dives onto the Riders as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley drops and elbow on Briscoe and gets a two count. Shafir comes in and kicks Briscoe in the chest a few times before Kidd tags in. Kidd delivers right hands and bites Briscoe’s face against the ropes. Moxley tags back in and delivers elbow strikes and goes for a lariat, but Briscoe dodges and tags in Bailey. Bailey slams Moxley’s face into the ring post and follows with a kick. Bailey connects with a round kick and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two. Bailey puts Moxley up top and delivers an enzuigiri. Bailey goes for a hurricanrana, but Moxley escapes and slams him into the turnbuckle. Bailey comes back with a quick roll-up for two, and then Shafir and Nightingale tag in. Nightingale takes advantage after they exchange shots, and then delivers a hip attack in the corner. Nightingale delivers a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Kidd breaks it up. Briscoe sends Kidd to the outside, and then Bailey delivers quick kicks to Moxley. Shafir suplexes Bailey, and then delivers kicks to Nightingale. Nightingale comes back with a lariat, and then Bailey and Moxley tag in. Bailey drops Moxley with kicks and goes up top, but Yuta distracts him and Kidd takes advantage. Kidd slams Bailey into the barricade and throws him onto the timekeeper’s table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kidd is in control of Bailey. Kidd slams him down and goes for the cover, but Bailey kicks out at two. Moxley tags in and stomps on Bailey’s hand. Bailey comes back with chops as Moxley delivers elbow strikes. Bailey kicks Moxley in the head and Kidd tags back in. Kidd knocks Briscoe down on the apron, and then Bailey delivers round kicks to Kidd. Bailey kicks Kidd in the head, but Kidd comes back with a lariat. Kris Statlander is shown watching backstage as Bailey takes Kidd down. Briscoe tags in, and delivers shots to Kidd and Moxley. Briscoe sends Moxley to the floor with an enzuigiri and then delivers elbow strikes to Kidd. Kidd bites Briscoe in the face and follows with chops in the corner. Briscoe dodges a splash and throws Kidd to the outside. Briscoe delivers a dropkick through the ropes and then dives into Moxley. Nightingale drops Shafir on the outside, and then Bailey takes out Moxley and Kidd with a triangle moonsault. Briscoe gets Kidd back into the ring and goes up top, but Shafir and Yuta stop him. Bailey and Nightingale take them down, and then Briscoe connects with the Froggy Bow for a two count.

Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but Claudio Castagnoli comes out and gets on the apron. Briscoe goes after him, and then Komander comes out and drops Castagnoli with a dive after running the ropes. Komander and Castagnoli brawl to the back, and then Moxley gets Briscoe in a choke. Briscoe counters with a roll-up for a two count, and then Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift. Moxley locks in the bulldog choke, then Kidd gets Bailey in a submission as Shafir does the same to Nightingale, and Briscoe passes out.

Winners: The Death Riders

—

The Hurt Syndicate spoke after their AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at Double or Nothing. MVP says it was the fifth successful defense and the debut of MJF as a member. MJF says he will help make sure that the Syndicate takes over and that they are all strapped in gold. MJF says anyone who gets in their way will wake up in a pool of their own piss and blood, because when it comes to them it’s not personal, it’s business.

—

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford are backstage. Ford says Anna Jay and Harley Cameron had to cheat to beat them at Double or Nothing, so tonight it’s no disqualifications. Bayne says they are her next sacrifice.

—

Ricochet is backstage, and he says he told everyone he would continue his quest for gold after he beat Briscoe at Double or Nothing. He says he has looked at the landscape, and he seems groups like The Death Riders, the Opps, and the Don Callis Family. Ricochet says he needs a group, and when he finds some guys he will continue to prove why he is out of this world.

—

Match 2 – No Disqualification Tag Team Match

Anna Jay and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Jay and Ford brawl on the outside as Bayne and Cameron are on the ring. Chairs and a trashcan are in the ring as Ford comes back against Jay on the outside. Ford slams Jay into the barricade and Bayne has Cameron in the chair in the corner. Bayne goes for a cannonball, but Cameron moves. Jat and Ford get into the ring, and Jay and Cameron drop Ford with a DDT on a trashcan lid. Jay goes for the cover, but Bayne breaks it up. Jay grabs a board, and then Cameron hits Bayne with a lead pipe. Jay hits Bayne with a chair, and they hit her repeatedly. Bayne comes back and takes both of them down. Bayne sets up a golden chair, but Cameron sends her into it with a drop-toe hold. Jay delivers a dropkick to Bayne and goes for the cover, but Ford breaks it up. Jay and Cameron double-team Ford into a chair and Cameron goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Jay and Cameron set up a table on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bayne tries to slam Cameron through the table, but Cameron counters with elbows. Cameron goes for a powerbomb, but Bayne holds onto the ropes. Jay delivers shots to Bayne, and then hits Ford with the golden chair. Jay hits Bayne with the chair, and Cameron powerbombs her through the table. Ford kicks Jay in the face and follows with a lung-blower. Ford puts Jay on a chair and goes for a standing moonsault, but Jay dodges her. Cameron goes after Bayne, but Bayne catches her and slams her face-first onto the ring steps. The referee calls the doctor to check on Cameron, and then Cameron stands up with a bloody nose. Cameron gets on the apron, but Ford knocks her down with an elbow strike. Jay delivers a Gory Bomb onto a chair and goes for the cover, but Bayne breaks it up. Bayne delivers Face Descent to Jay on the chair and goes for the cover, but Cameron breaks it up. Bayne drops Cameron with a flying clothesline and goes for the cover, but Cameron kicks out at two. Bayne throws chairs at Cameron and puts Ford up top. Bayne puts Cameron on her shoulders, and she and Bayne deliver the Doomsday Device for the pin fall.

Winners: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

—

The AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, arrives to the arena.

—

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance) (w/Jacked Jameson)

The Opps attack fromt he bell, and Joe beats Vance down in the corner. Shibata throws Karter into the barricade, and Joe sweeps Vance down to the mat. Joe connects with a senton, and Garrison tags in. Shibata tags in and he and Garrison exchange chops. Shibata gains the advantage and backs Garrison into the corner. Shibata drops Garrison with a shot and connects with a dropkick. Shibata goes for the cover, but Garrison kicks out at two. Karter and Hobbs tag in, and Hobbs splashes him in the corner. Hobbs delivers corner clotheslines and slams him down. Hobbs knocks Garrison to the floor as Vance goes after Joe and Shibata. Jameson hits Hobbs with a paddle, but Hobbs sends him to the floor. Vance throws the Frat Bros into the ring, but Hobbs takes him all out. Hobbs slams Karter to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Opps

—

Renee Paquette is in the ring, and she introduces Jamie Hayter. Renee asks Hayter is she has thought about what is next since she lost to Mone at Double or Nothing. The light go out, and then they come back on. Thekla attacks Hayter and poses in the ring as Hayter rolls to the floor.

—

A video package for Mistico airs.

—

Match 4 – AEW TNT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer)

Fletcher backs Cole into the corner, but Cole comes back with a waist-lock. Fletcher takes Cole down, but Cole comes back with elbow strikes. Fletcher kicks Cole in the chest, but Cole comes back with an enzuigiri. Cole delivers elbow strikes into the corner and stomps Fletcher down. Cole sends Fletcher to the apron and delivers a thrust kick that sends him to the floor. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise from the apron, but Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta stand in from of Fletcher. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong come to ringside and brawl with RPG Vice to the back. Fletcher goes after Cole and delivers a powerbomb that causes Cole to hit his head on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher delivers a scoop slam, but Cole comes back with elbow strikes. Fletcher delivers another scoop slam and charges, but Cole counters with a superkick. Cole delivers elbow strikes and follows with a clothesline and a back elbow. Cole kicks Fletcher in the face two times and delivers a neck-breaker over his knee. Cole goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Fletcher counters with a back-drop and gets a two count. Fletcher delivers a half-and-half suplex, and then kicks Cole in the face in the corner. Cole comes back with another neck-breaker over his knee, and then delivers Panama Sunrise. Cole goes for the Boom, but Josh Alexander hits the ring and attacks Cole.

Winner via disqualification and still AEW TNT Champion: Adam Cole

-After the match, Alexander and Fletcher continue to attack Cole, but Brody King comes to the ring with a chair to make the save.

—

Match 5 – AEW International Championship Qualifying Match

Brody King vs. Josh Alexander (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer)

They brawl as the bell rings and King delivers chops and shots in the corner. King sends Alexander across and charges, but Alexander gets his boots up. Alexander takes King down and chokes him with his shirt. King comes back with a back-body drop, and then stuffs his shirt into his mouth. King clubs Alexander across his chest and sends him to the floor. Alexander comes back with body shots, but King delivers a right hand and gets Alexander against the ring post. King goes for a right hand shot, but Alexander ducks and King connects with the post. Alexander delivers a few more shots, but King comes back and slams him into the barricade. King slams Alexander on top of the barricade and connects with a chop. King gets Alexander back into the ring, but Alexander connects with a few kicks to the face. King comes back with a shoulder tackle that sends Alexander back to the floor. King goes for a dive through the ropes, but Alexander cuts him off with an elbow strike. Alexander delivers a DDT on the ring apron and follows with a chop. Alexander delivers a cross-body through the ropes to send King to the floor. Alexander wraps King’s arm around the ring post, but King comes back with a few chops. Alexander slams King into the ring steps and gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Alexander delivers a few knee strikes, but King comes back with body shots. King delivers a German suplex and follows with a lariat. Alexander comes back with a few kicks, but King drops him with another lariat. King pulls Alexander to the top rope, but the turnbuckle pad comes off and Alexander slam’s King’s hand into the exposed steel. Alexander goes for a suplex on the apron, but King delivers back elbows to get free. King kicks Alexander in the face and applies a rear choke, but Alexander counters out and delivers a German suplex on the apron. Alexander puts King in a chair and delivers a chop. Alexander goes for a running cross-body, but King kicks him in the face. King puts Alexander in the chair and delivers a chop of his own. King connects with the running cross-body and gets Alexander back into the ring. King goes for a cannonball, but Alexander dodges and applies an ankle lock. King gets free, but Alexander delivers a back-body drop. Alexander slams King into the corner and delivers a suplex for a two count. Alexander is split open over his eye, but he goes up top. Alexander goes for a moonsault, but King gets his knees up. King delivers a lariat, and then follows with the Gonzo Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Brody King

—

Backstage, Fletcher says he did not need anybody’s help to beat Cole and he should be the new champion. Cole runs in and they brawl for a bit before being pulled apart.

—

Mercedes Mone makes her way to the ring. Mone says she is the greatest TBS Champion of all time, and now the greatest winner of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Mone says legends like Owen Hart and Eddie Guerrero can’t compare to her, but then she is interrupted by the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. Storm lays the belt between them and says she has waited so long for Mone. Storm says Mone arrived in AEW on a show named after her, and then won titles, made history, and is still undefeated. Storm says Mone has never spoken to her or looked her way, and then asks what took her so long to get to her.

Mone says this is about her and her legacy, not about Storm. Mone says she is the Beyonce of women’s wrestling, and then says she is the conversation, the blueprint, and the revolution, and then Storm says she is the Toni Storm of professional wrestling and Mone has never met anyone like her. Mone says Storm is different than she was ten years ago. Mone says she is no longer a boss, but she is a CEO and has beaten the best from all over the world. Mone says she is bringing it home at All In, and they will have the greatest women’s match of all time.

Storm says their careers are pretty similar and they both became who they were meant to be in AEW. Storm says while Mone wants all the titles, she only needs one. Storm says she has bled, cried, and died for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and then says she hopes Mone wants to ride the money train through the Toni tunnel she hopes she can go deep enough. Storm says when they meet in 45 days, some little girl who is watching will say they are crazy and will find out who the better woman is. Storm says she thinks Mone is the greatest of all time, but unfortunately for her she is Timeless. Mone says Storm may call herself Timeless, but she deserves for her time to come to and end. They say they will see each other at All In, and Mone extends for a handshake. Storm accepts, and then Mone pulls her closer. Storm smells Mone, and then kisses her hand. Mone goes for the Money Maker, but Storm escapes and goes for Storm Zero. Mone escapes to the outside and they stare each other down as the show comes to a close.