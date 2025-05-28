5/19 WWE Raw viewership, The IInspiration vs. Elayna Black and Bea Priestly

– It’s official, The IInspiration are returning to face off with Elayna Black & Bea Priestly at Combat Clash

BREAKING NEWS THE IINSPIRATION return to face ELAYNA BLACK & BEA PRIESTLEY at #CombatClash!@CassieLee@JessicaMcKay@ElaynaBlack@BeaPriestley96 + Toni Storm, Mustafa Ali, Matt Cardona & more July 13th, 2025

Portland, OR

@ Viking Pavilion ️ https://t.co/osQxaxWQjy pic.twitter.com/SMC8mNnU7C — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) May 28, 2025

– WWE Raw on May 19th earned 2,700,000 global views.

