5/19 WWE Raw viewership, The IInspiration vs. Elayna Black and Bea Priestly
– It’s official, The IInspiration are returning to face off with Elayna Black & Bea Priestly at Combat Clash
BREAKING NEWS
THE IINSPIRATION return to face ELAYNA BLACK & BEA PRIESTLEY at #CombatClash!@CassieLee@JessicaMcKay@ElaynaBlack@BeaPriestley96
+ Toni Storm, Mustafa Ali, Matt Cardona & more
July 13th, 2025
Portland, OR
@ Viking Pavilion
️ https://t.co/osQxaxWQjy pic.twitter.com/SMC8mNnU7C
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) May 28, 2025
– WWE Raw on May 19th earned 2,700,000 global views.
