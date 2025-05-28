5/19 WWE Raw viewership, The IInspiration vs. Elayna Black and Bea Priestly

May 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– It’s official, The IInspiration are returning to face off with Elayna Black & Bea Priestly at Combat Clash

– WWE Raw on May 19th earned 2,700,000 global views.

