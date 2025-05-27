WWE prefers fan not to swear during TV shows

WWE has reportedly considered asking fans to not swear during TV tapings to help avoid audio cuts:

“People have actually suggested this, just like making an announcement of, ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s TV. It’s going all over the world. Have fun, but, don’t swear.’

In the past, if they had done that, the audience would have then started swearing immediately, because they wouldn’t want to be controlled. But, I think the current audience now is mature enough and smart enough that if you told them that, I think they’d possibly be okay with it. Tjat was just something that was suggested, I know that, but, they haven’t done it as of now.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)