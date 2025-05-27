WWE News and Notes

May 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Chad Gable shows the aftermath of his injury on Raw.

– Tatum Paxley vs Jaida Parker is official for tonight’s NXT.

– TJ Wilson wrote on Facebook:

Happy birthday @natbynature
You’re the most amazing person I’ve ever known!!Your selflessness is second to none, your knowledge is unmatched. It’s not an accident that we have 6 world records hanging in our office (all 6 are yours ) as your work ethic is something I’m very envious of.
I love you very much, I look forward to many more birthdays together!

– Via X:

