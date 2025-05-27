Tessa Blanchard misses TNA show due to TMJ dysfunction

Tessa Blanchard did not participate at the Canada vs USA Border Brawl show, promoted by TNA Wrestling this past weekend due to an injury.

TNA announced on their X account that Blanchard sustained a Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction during her match at TNA Under Siege and was unable to compete yesterday.

“She is expected to be medically cleared and return to action imminently,” TNA wrote in the post.

Even TNA President Carlos Silva chimed in, reacting to a post by a fan on X who said that TNA was posting fake news. Silva said that “it’s real news” and that’s why he told them to post it.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online