Steve Austin reached out to Jim Ross following his colon cancer diagnosis

AEW’s Jim Ross says he received a phone call from Stone Cold Steve Austin following his colon cancer diagnosis:

“I was at home and I got a call from Steve Austin and when we got off the phone we had talked for 43 minutes. 43 minutes. Here’s what your friends do, they call you they talk to you and at the end of the conversation they tell you they love you and that’s what Steve did.

“That’s what I got and it cheered me up and made me feel strong, vibrant and he said ‘You’re going to beat this and everything’s going to be just fine, ride or die tough it out’. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

(Source: Grilling JR)