“Real American” singer passes away, plus updates on Zoey Stark and Jim Ross

– The McCoys lead singer Rick Derringer, the voice of Hulk Hogan’s iconic WWE theme song “Real American” has passed away aged 77.

In a press release, it was reported that “renowned guitarist and entertainer Rick Derringer passed away at 8:09 PM on May 26th at Advent Health ICU, surrounded by his loving wife Jenda Derringer, his caretaker, and close friend Tony Wilson (aka Young James Brown).”

With a career spanning six decades, the legendary Rick Derringer left an indelible mark on the music industry as a guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer. As a member of the McCoys, he achieved fame with hits like “Hang On Sloopy.” Derringer also worked with notable artists such as Steely Dan, Johnny & Edgar Winter, Alice Cooper, Kiss, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra Streisand, and penned hits like “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” “Still Alive and Well” and “Real American.”

In recent years he toured worldwide with Ringo Starr’s band, continuing to entertain fans with his signature energy and talent. Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music but into pop culture—his passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

– Conrad Thompson shared an update that JR’s surgery went well and doctors are hopeful they successfully removed all of his cancer. He asked fans to keep Ross in their thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery.

