Notes on Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed

May 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Braun Strowman does a apot-on Zangief Impression with Russian Accent.

Bronson Reed seemingly issues a warning to Roman Reigns and says nobody’s spot is safe in WWE:

