Notes on Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed
– Braun Strowman does a apot-on Zangief Impression with Russian Accent.
– Bronson Reed seemingly issues a warning to Roman Reigns and says nobody’s spot is safe in WWE:
The beginning.
There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want.
